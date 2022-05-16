Infrastructure Malta is planning works on Naxxar Road, Birkirkara, Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia confirmed in parliament on Monday, but he did not say when they will start.

The road is one of Malta's busiest, but several parts of it are in bad shape.

Nationalist MP Justin Schembri on Monday asked the minister whether there are plans for the road to be rebuilt, and when.

The minister said the agency last year completed works on 220 residential roads, or four a week, along with major works on arterial roads.

In Birkirkara Triq is-Santwarju, Triq Mike Pulis, Triq il-Ferrovija l-Antika, Triq Tumas Fenech, Triq il-Ħerba, Triq l-Isqof Labini, Triq Anġlu Mallia, Triq Ċensu Costa, Triq Kan. Karmenu Pirotta, Triq Robert Farrugia Randon, Triq Ġorġ Borġ and Triq Sisla had been rebuilt or repaired.

Plans were in hand for works to start in Naxxar Road and Triq Papa Urbanus VIII, he said.