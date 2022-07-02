A battered and bruised Australia ended an eight-match losing streak against England with a rousing 30-28 victory in the first Test in Perth on Saturday.

The shorthanded Wallabies lost fly-half Quade Cooper to injury before kickoff and played the second half with 14 players, but scored three late tries to draw first blood in the three-match series in front of a rowdy 47,668 crowd at the Optus Stadium.

It was Australia’s first victory over England since the 2015 World Cup, but the result appeared unlikely after a tumultuous start.

The Wallabies were dealt a major blow minutes before kick-off when Cooper was ruled out after injuring his left calf during the warm-up.

They also lost full back Tom Banks and tighthead prop Allan Alaalatoa to injuries within a brutal opening 25 minutes and were reduced to 14 players soon after.

