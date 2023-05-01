A number of Maltese athletes braved challenging weather conditions and delivered encouraging performances beyond our shores throughout the weekend as the race for the final spots on Team Malta will come to a close on Monday.

Simon Spiteri consolidated his spot on the team in the 5,000 metres race when completed the distance in 14 minutes 31 seconds in a meeting in Milan where he raced against some top Italian runners. This result sees Spiteri, who has been improving his times this year both on track and non-stadia events, joining Jordan Gusman on the distance.

There were excellent results from Joelle Cortis and Dillon Cassar at the Nice 5km race.

Cortis produced another impressive performance when she won the race in a time of 17 minutes and 41 seconds.

The veteran runner finished ahead of Laurie Sicot, of France, 18:50 while Gwenola Le Roux was a distant third in 19:12.

Dillon Cassar stormed to second place in the men’s race when completed the distance in 14 minutes 47 seconds.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt