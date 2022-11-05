Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union will battle for the MLS Cup on Saturday in a rare collision of the top seeds in Major League Soccer’s championship showpiece.

Los Angeles, who finished top of the Western Conference regular season standings, will host the final at their gleaming Banc of California Stadium home just four years after joining the league.

Philadelphia, who topped the Eastern Conference in the regular season, sealed their place in the final last weekend after a battling 3-1 win over old rivals New York City FC at home.

