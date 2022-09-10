Malta's green party have pledged their commitment to continue working towards a more inclusive society ahead of Malta Pride March.

At a press conference prior to the event, ADPD Deputy Chairperson Sandra Gauci said in spite all of the positive changes that have been brought about there was still a need for further changes in mentality.

"The battle for inclusivity must continue every day and can only be won with more awareness and education," Gauci said.

While commending recent positive developments benefiting the LGBTIQ+ community such as ending the ban on gay and bisexual men donating blood, she highlighted the need for change in other areas.

Among these changes, were the need for a well equipped GU clinic and ensuring the availability of medicines such as PREP (since these were often out of stock).

She also insisted that the recently set up gender clinic for trans and non-binary persons be well equipped and staffed.

ADPD General Secretary Dr Ralph Cassar also spoke about how equality benefits everyone.

"Various studies have shown that inequality creates issues on many levels, from an increase in poverty to an increase in mental health problems," he said.

"On the other hand, society’s wellbeing increases in more equal societies. When everybody feels welcome and respected at schools and workplaces, in our communities, society enjoys a greater level of education, more community involvement and in activities that strengthen it, increased social mobility, reduced health problems and less incidence of violence than those in unequal societies," he explained.

He reiterated the importance of continuing to work against attitudes and rhetoric that sow hatred, exclude and reject individuals.

"One reaps what one sows. So let’s sow love, inclusion, joy and social cohesion. Equality is imperative for a healthy society – always!” he said.