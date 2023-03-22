The race to buy Manchester United enters a crucial stage on Wednesday as bidders face a deadline to submit improved offers for the Premier League giants.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe have rival bids on the table.

There are reported to be several other groups whose interest in United has remained private throughout a bidding war which has intensified this week.

Elliott Investment Management reportedly made it through to the second stage of the process, although the firm is believed to be offering funding to United owners, the Glazer family, rather than a takeover.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt