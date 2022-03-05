MALTA 4

PORTUGAL 6

(1-2, 1-0,1-2,1-2)

MALTA

S. Desjardins, K. Camilleri, K. Agius 2, K. Navarro 1, M. Perici Ferrante 1, L. Cachia, F. Paolella, S. Camilleri, D. Micallef, R. Caruana Dingli, Z. Bartolo, N. Azzopardi, A. Amato.

PORTUGAL

M. Sampaio, M. Ferreira, C. Fernandes 4, C. Reis 1, I. Nunes 1 A. Jardim, J. Teixeira, M. Lousa, M. Machado, B. Pereira, V. Freire, A. Rodrigues, B. Cavaleiro.

Refs: U. Wengenroth (Switzerland), A. D’Hossche (Belgium)

A disciplined Malta produced a stirring performance in their second match of the LEN 2022 European Water Polo Championships Qualifications but was still not enough to avoid a narrow defeat against Portugal.

Anthony Farrugia’s girls battled on honourably, stayed within reach of Portugal and were still with a chance of a positive result till the end.

Portugal took an early lead after Carolina Fernandes had given the visitors a 2-0 buffer early in the first session.

