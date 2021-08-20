If this encounter were a boxing match, Sirens would have won on points. Yet, Winston Muscat’s side were left frustrated by a battling Mosta, who held on for a point.

Substitute Zachary Brincat put Mosta ahead against the run of play when he beat Sean Mintoff with a close-range shot. Kemar Reid quickly levelled for Sirens, expertly rounding two defenders before slotting the ball into the net.

Sirens enjoyed most of the possession and the closest they came to a winner was when Fernando Brandan lobbed the ball over Chris Mafoumbi, only to hit the crossbar.

