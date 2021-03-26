The iconic 1970s and 80s did not only give birth to ABBA, the Bee Gees and Bob Marley – this was also the period that gave birth to what was thought to be revolutionary: single-use plastics that can be used for a few minutes… only to remain with us for centuries.

Little did we know that just 50 years later, this proclaimed miraculous invention would become today’s nightmare, threatening the whole food chain and beyond.

After noticing the huge damaging effects on the environment, in 2019, the EU adopted Directive 2019/904, commonly referred to as the Single-Use Plastic Directive which aims at reducing the impact of certain plastic products on the environment, by means of enacting a number of effective measures targeting such products. This directive promotes a circular approach that prioritises sustainable and non-toxic re-usable products and re-use systems rather than single-use products.

Loggerhead turtle - Caretta caretta

To this end, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) in collaboration with the Ministry of the Environment, Climate Change and Planning (MECP) and other relevant authorities, worked tirelessly to draft and implement the related legislation.

Today we can boast of being at the forefront of this war – as of January 1, 2021, the placement on the market of certain single-use plastic (SUP) products and the importation, intra-community acquisition, and manufacturing for the circulation on the market in Malta of any lightweight plastic carrier bags have been prohibited.

What will change?

Scopoli’s shearwater - Calonectris diomedea

Oxo-degradable plastic and single-use plastic products – including cotton bud sticks and straws (except those used for medical purposes), plates, beverage stirrers, sticks to be attached to/to support balloons, food containers made of expanded polystyrene, beverage containers made of expanded polystyrene including their caps and lids and cups for beverages made of expanded polystyrene, including their covers and lids - will not be further placed on the market

Lightweight plastic carrier bags, which are used in the course of a commercial activity and have a wall thickness below 50 microns, will not be further imported, attained and manufactured for the circulation on the market in Malta.

Why all the fuss?

Mediterranean slipper lobster - Scyllarides latus

This is only the first of the many battles we have to fight in order to defend our land and seas. In the coming years we will see a more radical reduction in the use of SUPs, but the road is long before we can declare we’ve won the war! Yet, some may ask – why all this fuss?

Call it behavioural change or education, the fact is that it all needs to start on an individual level. When you think about it - it’s amazing how we have been desensitized into thinking that the effort needed to extract oil, refine it, turn it into plastic, mould it, transport it for kilometres, buy it and take it home is considered to be more acceptable than just washing our spoon when we’ve finished our meal. But that single use spoon doesn’t stop there – it gets disposed of – probably inappropriately, ends up in the sea, breaks down into microplastics, threatens marine life and enters the foodchain.

Few of us are aware of or acknowledge the damage caused to our marine environment through gestures done by millions around the world, and even fewer are mindful of the extensive damage already caused. To some extent, this goes hand-in-hand with the limited knowledge on the majestic splendours of underwater habitats and species surrounding our archipelago.

Neptune Seagrass - Posidonia oceanica

A few years back, the LIFE BAĦAR for N2K project was launched, which included research regarding underwater habitats and species inhabiting our seas even down to dark regions at 1km depth. Of great interest was the discovery of red coral at a record depth of 1016m, extensive cold water coral reefs, and a first record in the Mediterranean of a species of multi-armed starfish.

ERA and other project partners gathered extensive scientific data through this project, and through other projects and initiatives. This was essential to lead to the further protection of these wonders through the designation of protected areas. Today, Malta boasts of more than 35 per cent of its seas designated as Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), which have been given the status of Natura 2000 sites. MPAs are meant to manage human activity, allowing for the protection of natural resources from significant impacts. Protecting MPAs can help to conserve habitats which are necessary for the survival of various species that they support.

ERA would like the general public to appreciate the wonders of our seas – and in order to further raise awareness, an exhibition has just been set up at the Malta National Aquarium where everyone can get a glimpse of the vast array of marine habitats and species captured through the lens of underwater cameras.

Orange coral - Astroides calycularis

The exhibition is open until May 16, 2021, and is free of charge. Furthermore, for those seeking to enhance their knowledge, you can challenge yourself to a small interactive competition and win prizes!

We urge you to visit Malta’s Blue Wonders which is set up at the Malta National Aquarium, Qawra, to experience the beauty of our marine surroundings and discover amongst others hidden caves, reefs and intriguing animals. This free exhibition is open between 10am to 6pm all week long and no bookings are required.

Remember, “it is only one straw,” said eight billion people.