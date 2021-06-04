The government of Bavaria on Friday gave the green light for around 14,000 spectators to attend Euro 2020 matches in Munich, meeting UEFA’s stipulation that no European Championship games are played behind closed doors.

Spectators will be able to see Germany host world champions France at the Allianz Arena on June 15, face holders Portugal four days later and then play Hungary on June 23, while a quarter-final will also be held in Munich.

“With a strict sanitary protocol, tests and masks, the stadium will be allowed to fill up to 20 percent capacity, or about 14,000 spectators,” Bavaria’s state premier Markus Soeder confirmed while also loosening Covid-19 restrictions in the German state.

