Planet Hollywood Malta has announced it has closed down, just five years after it first opened.

In a Facebook post showing superhero characters Batman, Scarlet Witch and Deadpool walking away dramatically, the restaurant announced it permanently close its Bay Street Shopping Complex doors on January 1.

“Grateful for the memories, the laughter, and the joy shared around our tables. Thank you for being part of our culinary journey," it said.

The Maltese outlet of the Hollywood-themed restaurant opened its doors back in 2019, with a big star-struck opening by inviting Games of Thrones actors John Bradley and Pilou Asbaek.

Game of Thrones actors John Bradley and Pilou Asbaek during the Planet Hollywood Malta launch. Photo: Planet Hollywood Malta Facebook

Best known for its décor, customers would be stunned by the authentic memorabilia found in the restaurant. The walls would be decorated with images and memorabilia that paid tribute to the film industry, with a focus on blockbusters shot in Malta.

One of the iconic costumes on display was Robin William’s Popeye costumes originally used in Malta.

Shortly after its big opening, like many other catering establishments, the restaurant faced the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, the restaurant offered free meals to individuals vaccinated against the virus.

Apart from being a dog-friendly restaurant, Planet Hollywood Malta was also known for offering a free dog menu.

According to Planet Hollywood International’s website, the franchise in Bay Street was just one of four Planet Hollywood restaurants with merchandise stores still running worldwide. The other outlets can be found in the USA’s Orlando, Los Angeles Airport, and Qatar.

There are also a number of Planet Hollywood resorts.

It was first launched in New York in 1991 and was endorsed by Hollywood stars Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarznegger.

But for the Malta branch, at least, it's time to say Hasta La Vista, baby.