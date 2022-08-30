Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen have signed England international Callum Hudson-Odoi on a season-long loan from Premier League club Chelsea, the clubs confirmed on Tuesday.

The winger, who has played 126 times for Chelsea after coming up through the club’s academy, arrived in Leverkusen on Monday morning for a medical.

Hudson-Odoi, who has three England caps, has been a bit-part player under Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and wants to play more regularly ahead of the World Cup in November.

According to German sport magazine Kicker, the deal was held up for several days as Leverkusen held out for a purchase option, which Chelsea refused to insert.

Kicker reports that the German club relented, allowing the deal to go through on Monday.

