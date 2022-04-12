Bayern Munich will look to “punish” Villarreal for their missed chances in the first leg and produce a “brilliant” display in the return at home on Tuesday to turn around their Champions League quarter-final.

By their own admission, Bayern were lucky to only lose 1-0 last week away to Villarreal as Francis Coquelin had a goal disallowed and Gerard Moreno hit the post for the Spaniards.

Moreno also curled agonisingly wide from inside his own half after Bayern goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer miscued a clearance, briefly leaving his own net gaping.

