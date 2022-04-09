Bayern Munich plan to take out the frustrations of their Champions League defeat against Villarreal on Bavarian derby rivals Augsburg on Saturday.

A 1-0 loss in Spain on Wednesday in the Champions League quarter-final, first leg leaves Bayern under pressure for the return in Munich next Tuesday.

“Of course we were all disappointed. We made a lot of mistakes on Wednesday,” admitted Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann on Friday.

