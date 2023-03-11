Borussia Dortmund led twice but were held 2-2 by bitter local rivals Schalke to lose ground on Bayern Munich who earlier won 5-3 against Augsburg and ended Saturday two points clear atop the Bundesliga.

Kenan Karaman scored Schalke’s second equaliser with 10 minutes left to frustrate visiting Dortmund’s hopes of keeping pace in the title race.

Dortmund were missing several first-team regulars due to illness and injury, including captain Marco Reus and in-form midfielder Julian Brandt.

With many attacking stars missing, it took defender Nico Schlotterbeck to put Dortmund ahead, hammering in a low drive from outside the box.

Schalke equalised five minutes into the second half through Marius Buelter, who latched onto a pinpoint cross from winger Rodrigo Zalazar.

Dortmund re-took the lead after 60 minutes, when a defence-splitting pass from Emre Can found Rafael Guerreiro who slammed home.

