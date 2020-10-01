Less than six weeks after Bayern Munich won last season’s delayed final behind closed doors, the draw for the group stage of this season’s Champions League takes place on Thursday with the threat of the coronavirus pandemic again hanging over the competition.
Bayern were crowned European champions for the sixth time after beating Paris Saint-Germain at an empty Estadio da Luz in Lisbon in August.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us