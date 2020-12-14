After a volatile Champions League group stage, a familiar collection of Europe’s football giants are in the draw for the knockout rounds in Switzerland on Monday, although one titan looms over all the others.

Of the 16 teams who will go into the two pots at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon for the draw at 1100 GMT, four are German and four are Spanish.

There are three clubs each from Italy and England with two-time winners Porto and last season’s losing finalists Paris Saint-Germain making up the list.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta