Bayern Munich chairman Herbert Hainer on Sunday promised manager Thomas Tuchel’s job is safe with the freshly-minted German champions, while confirming the return of former executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Bayern on Saturday overcame a two-point deficit to leaders Borussia Dortmund to win their 11th straight German title, but announced the sacking of CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic at full-time.

In a specially convened press conference on Sunday, Hainer explained the duo were sacked because the club’s “performance in the second-half of the season was not how we imagine FC Bayern to be,” but said the club had “absolutely no thoughts” of firing Tuchel.

“We are absolutely convinced by Thomas Tuchel. He is one of the best managers in Europe and has shown that at several clubs.

