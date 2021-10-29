Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann hopes to end his 14-day quarantine, having tested positive for Covid-19, in time for next Tuesday’s Champions League match against Benfica.

“If everything goes to plan, I will be on the sidelines,” Nagelsmann said in a press conference Friday, hoping to be back on the bench against Benfica with Bayern chasing a fourth straight win to stay top of their Champions League group.

The 34-year-old has been in house isolation since testing positive last week and must again sit out Saturday’s Bundesliga game at Union Berlin with Bayern top of the table.

