Bayern Munich sports director Hasan Salihamidzic on Sunday dismissed the possibility of Robert Lewandowski leaving the freshly-crowned Bundesliga champions this summer, amid rumours of a transfer to Barcelona.

When asked by Sky if he could “rule out” Lewandowski leaving Bayern this summer, Salihamidzic dismissed the possibility with an emphatic “yes”.

Lewandowski has a Bayern contract until 2023, “that is clear. We will now talk about what happens after that”, added Salihamidzic.

