Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said he was surprised with his team’s lack of “anger in the belly” after a tame home draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday ahead of their Champions League return leg against Manchester City.
Bayern were thrashed 3-0 in Manchester in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Tuesday and face a mountain to climb in Wednesday’s second game.
They missed a chance to move four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim as second-placed Borussia Dortmund also drew 3-3 with 10-man Stuttgart.
“We only had very, very rare moments of good play,” Tuchel said.
Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us