Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said he was surprised with his team’s lack of “anger in the belly” after a tame home draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday ahead of their Champions League return leg against Manchester City.

Bayern were thrashed 3-0 in Manchester in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Tuesday and face a mountain to climb in Wednesday’s second game.

They missed a chance to move four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim as second-placed Borussia Dortmund also drew 3-3 with 10-man Stuttgart.

“We only had very, very rare moments of good play,” Tuchel said.

