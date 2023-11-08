Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel lavished praise on “outstanding” striker Harry Kane on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match against Galatasaray.

Kane, 30, made the move from boyhood club Tottenham in the summer and has made a scintillating start to life in the Bavarian capital, scoring 15 goals in his first 10 league games — a Bundesliga record.

“You can’t rate him highly enough. It was a first change of club for Harry,” Tuchel told reporters.

“He left ‘the island’ (UK) to go into a new league for a new start.”

