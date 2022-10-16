Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn said Saturday that the club would find a “solution” to the ongoing debate over its controversial sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways, but only after the World Cup.

“We will hold intensive discussions with Qatar Airways after the World Cup and weigh everything up, and then we will find a solution for FC Bayern,” said Kahn at the club AGM in Munich.

The comments came amid a growing debate over whether Bayern should extend their partnership with Qatar’s state-owned national airline beyond June 2023, when their current contract is set to expire.

Germany’s biggest club has long faced criticism from its own fans over its business links to Qatar, which include a sleeve sponsorship with Qatar Airways and regular winter training camps in Doha.

Fans have repeatedly expressed their unease at Bayern’s ties to the gulf state, which has faced fierce criticism over its human rights record and treatment of migrant workers since it was awarded the World Cup in 2010.

