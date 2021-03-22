Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told German media Sunday he had made it “unmistakably clear” to Hansi Flick that the coach would not be freed from his contract to succeed Joachim Loew in charge of Germany.

“This has nothing to do with probability, it’s a fact,” said Rummenigge in an interview with Welt am Sonntag newspaper, when asked whether Flick would stay beyond the end of the season.

Flick, 56, has been named among the favourites to take over from departing Germany boss Loew when the 61-year-old ends a 15-year spell in charge of the national team after this summer’s European Championships.

