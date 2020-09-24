Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick has played down the risk of Thursday’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Sevilla becoming a super spreader event despite host city Budapest being designated a coronavirus risk zone.
“After all, I live in Munich which is almost a corona hotspot,” Flick said Wednesday with numbers of new infections also rising in the Bavarian capital.
