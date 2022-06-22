Bayern Munich have signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool, both clubs confirmed on Wednesday, as the Senegal attacker has signed a three-year deal with the Bundesliga champions.

The transfer fee is reportedly around 41 million euros ($43 million) for Mane, 30, who won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Club World Cup during six years on Merseyside.

“My agent told me that there were also enquiries from other clubs, but for me, the feeling was right from the start when Bayern presented their plan with me,” Mane told Germany’s top-selling daily newspaper Bild.

