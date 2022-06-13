Bayern Munich on Monday confirmed the signing of Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch on a five-year deal – the second Ajax player they have recruited this summer.

“When the offer came from FC Bayern, I didn’t have to think about it for long,” the 20-year-old central midfielder said in a statement.

“FC Bayern are one of the biggest clubs around. I’m coming to Munich to win lots of titles.”

He is Bayern’s second recent signing from the Dutch champions after Morocco right-back Noussair Mazraoui, 24, joined last month on a free transfer.

“Ryan Gravenberch offer a lot to our team,” said Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic.

