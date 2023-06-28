Bayern Munich have agreed personal terms with England captain Harry Kane, German daily Bild reported Wednesday, but an initial 70-million-euro (£60-million, $76-million) bid was rejected by Tottenham Hotspur.

The German champions are said to be intent on securing the signing of England’s record scorer, whose contract with Spurs runs out in 2024.

Kane’s camp is believed to have approved the move, but Bayern need an agreement on a transfer fee with Tottenham to seal the transfer.

