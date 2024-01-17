Bayern Munich said Tuesday defender Matthijs de Ligt would be out after suffering a knee injury at the club’s training camp in Portugal.

The club did not specify how long the Dutch centre-back would spend on the sidelines but said in a statement that De Ligt would “not be able to train for now”.

De Ligt suffered “a capsular injury in his left knee during the training camp in Faro, Portugal”, Bayern said, with the diagnosis confirmed on site.

