Bayern Munich said Tuesday defender Matthijs de Ligt would be out after suffering a knee injury at the club’s training camp in Portugal.

The club did not specify how long the Dutch centre-back would spend on the sidelines but said in a statement that De Ligt would “not be able to train for now”.

De Ligt suffered “a capsular injury in his left knee during the training camp in Faro, Portugal”, Bayern said, with the diagnosis confirmed on site.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.