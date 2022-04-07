Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said his team “deserved” to lose following their 1-0 loss away to Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final Wednesday.

Arnaut Danjuma scored an early goal and Bayern were fortunate they will return to Germany not trailing by more after Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno twice went close.

“It’s a deserved defeat, we were not good,” Nagelsmann told DAZN.

“In the first half we didn’t have enough energy, we didn’t create chances for ourselves and we surrendered control.”

