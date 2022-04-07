Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said his team “deserved” to lose following their 1-0 loss away to Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final Wednesday.

Arnaut Danjuma scored an early goal and Bayern were fortunate they will return to Germany not trailing by more after Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno twice went close.

“It’s a deserved defeat, we were not good,” Nagelsmann told DAZN.

“In the first half we didn’t have enough energy, we didn’t create chances for ourselves and we surrendered control.”

Moreno hit the post and then curled a long-range effort agonisingly wide after Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer miscued a clearance while well out of his goal.

