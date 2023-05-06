After returning to the top of the table, title hopefuls Bayern Munich turn their focus to their traditional whipping boys Werder Bremen on Saturday.

One point clear of Borussia Dortmund, Bayern can guarantee an historic 11th straight Bundesliga title by winning their final four matches.

If Thomas Tuchel’s side defeat Bremen, they can go four points clear of Dortmund, who host Wolfsburg a day later.

Bremen’s last win over Bayern in all competitions came 30 matches ago, a 5-2 drubbing in Munich when a 20-year-old Mesut Ozil was pulling the strings in midfield.

