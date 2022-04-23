Bayern Munich were crowned Bundesliga champions for the 10th consecutive season on Saturday after a 3-1 home win over second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

First-half goals by Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski put Bayern in control at a sold-out Allianz Arena before Emre Can converted a penalty after the break for Dortmund.

But teenager Jamal Musiala fired in a late goal to spark early celebrations in the home crowd.

This is the first time a club has won 10 straight titles in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

“The year wasn’t that easy. That’s why I’m happy that we crowned it with the championship title,” said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann, who was drenched in beer by his players.

