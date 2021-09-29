After sweeping Barcelona aside in their opening Champions League game, Bayern Munich want to live up their “top favourites” billing at home to Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday.

“We want to win the Champions League and we have a team with which we can do that,” winger Serge Gnabry said Tuesday ahead of the Group E game in Munich as Bayern seek to build on their 3-0 win at Barca.

“Game by game, we make sure that we don’t let up. We have a lot of fun playing and we want to keep it that way.”

At the weekend, France legend Robert Pires told magazine Kicker he sees Bayern as the “absolute top favourites” to win this season’s Champions League.

