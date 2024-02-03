If Bayern Munich want to turn up the heat on leaders Bayer Leverkusen ahead of next week’s blockbuster clash, Thomas Tuchel’s men will need to get past bogey side Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

Bayern are just two points behind Xabi Alonso’s league leaders, with the sides facing off on February 10 in a match with huge title ramifications.

On Saturday however, Bayern host Gladbach, the only side in Germany to have given them consistent problems recently.

Bayern have only won one of their past six against Gladbach, a run which includes a 5-0 German Cup thrashing in 2021.

