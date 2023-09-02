After two wins in two matches — plus three goals and an assist for new striker Harry Kane — Bayern Munich have roared into the Bundesliga season, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Borussia Moenchengladbach.

However, Gladbach have become Bayern’s major bogey side in recent campaigns.

Despite dominating domestically for the past decade, Bayern have won only one of their past seven against Gladbach.

Headlining their grip on the German champions was Gladbach’s 5-0 home win in the German cup in 2021 — Bayern’s biggest loss since the 1970s.

