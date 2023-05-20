With two rounds of the Bundesliga season remaining, Bayern Munich face the biggest threat to their title hopes, at home against a resurgent RB Leipzig on Saturday.

One point ahead of Borussia Dortmund atop the Bundesliga table, Bayern know winning their next two games will ensure a record-extending 11th straight Bundesliga title.

While perennial bridesmaids Dortmund face a tricky trip to Augsburg, Bayern face a team who have won seven of their past eight.

Promoted for the first time before the 2016-17 season, Leipzig has since emerged as a realistic challenger for Dortmund’s status as the best German team after Bayern.

Champions League semi finalists in 2019-20, Leipzig are the current German Cup holders. The Saxons have qualified for this year’s final, their fourth trip to Berlin’s showpiece event in the past five years.

