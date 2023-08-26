Harry Kane was hailed as a “super-striker” after scoring once and laying on another goal on his Bundesliga debut and now Bayern Munich hope the Englishman will prove their key man this season.

Before the season manager Thomas Tuchel spoke about needing to “find the right key to open the lock.”

Bayern’s home opener against Bavarian rivals Augsburg this weekend will provide fans with a chance to judge if their 100-million euro ($110 million) striker is ready to drive the team forward.

Kane said this week that, off the field, driving has not so far been a problem as he adapts to the right side of the road.

