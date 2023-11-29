Copenhagen held Bayern Munich to a 0-0 draw away on Wednesday, the visitors needing a VAR review to overturn a penalty awarded to the home side in injury time.

Bayern, who scored two late goals to come from behind and win 2-1 in Denmark in October, looked to turn the game late again when the referee pointed to the spot in added time for a handball against Frans Kraetzig.

After a VAR review showed contact with the upper arm and shoulder, referee Stephanie Frappart withdrew the penalty, despite the protests of striker Harry Kane and home manager Thomas Tuchel.

Despite Bayern dropping points in the Champions League group stages at home for the first time since 2018, the German champions qualify for the last 16 in first place.

