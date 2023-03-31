Bayern Munich’s shock decision to fire Julian Nagelsmann for Thomas Tuchel was made squarely with Borussia Dortmund, their opponents on Saturday, in mind.

Dortmund head to Munich one point clear of Bayern, with the visitors’ former manager Tuchel making his debut in the Bayern dugout.

Bayern pulled the trigger in the middle of the season in the hope of replicating their stunning success of 2019-20, when they did the same.

Hansi Flick, brought in to replace Niko Kovac with the club still fighting on three fronts, took Bayern to a memorable treble, while playing some of the most exciting football in the club’s history.

