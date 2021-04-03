Bayern Munich took a huge step towards a ninth successive Bundesliga title on Saturday as they beat pretenders RB Leipzig 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Leon Goretzka.
Goretzka smashed the ball into the top corner shortly before the break as Bayern opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the table over second-placed Leipzig with just seven games to go.
Despite a dominant performance in the second half, Leipzig will now need a near miracle if they are to stop Bayern winning a 30th Bundesliga title in May.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us