Bayern Munich took a huge step towards a ninth successive Bundesliga title on Saturday as they beat pretenders RB Leipzig 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Leon Goretzka.

Goretzka smashed the ball into the top corner shortly before the break as Bayern opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the table over second-placed Leipzig with just seven games to go.

Despite a dominant performance in the second half, Leipzig will now need a near miracle if they are to stop Bayern winning a 30th Bundesliga title in May.

