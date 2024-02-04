Bayern Munich's injury crisis worsened on Saturday after defender Alphonso Davies suffered a ligament strain in his knee.

Bayern issued a statement saying Davies was "set for a spell on the sidelines" after picking up the injury in a 3-1 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach at home.

"Alphonso Davies suffered a ligament strain in his left knee," the club wrote in a statement.

Before the diagnosis was made clear, coach Thomas Tuchel said after the game he had "no words" for Davies' situation, saying in January he felt the club was under an injury "jinx".

Davies was replaced on Saturday with five minutes remaining after limping off, with club doctors confirming the nature of his injury.

