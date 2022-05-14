Robert Lewandowski banged in his 35th league goal on the final day of the Bundesliga season Saturday as Bayern Munich contradicted reports their top-scoring striker could join Barcelona this summer.
“’Lewy’ has a contract until June 2023,” Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic said before Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg.
“There have been no conversations between Bayern Munich and other clubs. Our position is clear.”
Bayern insist Lewandowski will stay, yet German media outlets claim the 33-year-old has refused to sign an extension and wants to join Barcelona for next season.
