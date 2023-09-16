Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane said he “still had room to improve” after netting a fourth goal in four matches in his side’s 2-2 home draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.

Kane opened the scoring just seven minutes in. With a 2-1 lead, Bayern looked set for a fourth-straight victory before Argentina World Cup winner Exequiel Palacios scored an injury-time penalty to level the scores.

Despite scoring again, Kane revealed he was still adapting to his new side, having made the move from Tottenham in August.

“Of course I’m always happy to score, overall I’m still just getting to know the team, I think I can improve with my all-round play.

