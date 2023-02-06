Immediately after a 10-man Bayern Munich defeated Wolfsburg 4-2 on Sunday, midfield leader Joshua Kimmich admitted the only true solution to the club’s off-field woes was to win games on it.

“There’s always more calm in the club when we win games. Our three draws (in a row) meant turmoil,” said Kimmich.

“The unrest around the club will lose importance if we win matches.”

The win, the club’s first league victory in 2023, came amid an ongoing saga surrounding injured captain Manuel Neuer, which could do the unthinkable and force the Bayern stalwart out of the club.

Neuer’s ‘tell all’ interview with The Athletic and Sueddeutsche Zeitung, published Friday, prompted several members of the Bayern hierarchy to hit back, publicly directing their ire at the once-untouchable goalkeeper.

