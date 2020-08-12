Police are investigating an allegation of racism against a member of staff at Bayern Munich’s youth academy, a police spokesman confirmed Wednesday.
The allegations were made as part of a report by broadcaster WDR against an unnamed long-serving coach in the German champions’ youth section.
The club has confirmed the case, but made no further comment.
