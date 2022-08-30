German heavyweights Bayern Munich have agreed to waive half of the gate takings from Wednesday’s match away at third-division Viktoria Cologne.

German tabloid Bild reports the amount is likely to be around 150,000 euros ($150,000).

Under German Football Federation (DFB) rules, home and visiting teams each receive 45 percent of the total gate receipts, with the DFB taking the final 10 percent.

While Bayern are by far the wealthiest club in Germany, teams in the country’s third division are heavily reliant on gate receipts to balance their books.

Viktoria’s managing director Eric Bock told Bild: “In a game of this magnitude, that is anything but a matter of course and is unique in German football.”

“On behalf of the Viktoria family, I would like to sincerely thank FC Bayern, who are once again underlining their exceptional position with this gesture.”

