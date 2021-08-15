Bayern Munich has confirmed that legendary German striker Gerd Mueller died in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 75.

During a glittering career, Mueller scored a record 365 goals for Bayern in the Bundesliga during the 1960s and 70s, as well as scoring 68 times for West Germany in 62 internationals.

“Today is a sad, black day for FC Bayern and its fans,” said Bayern president Herbert Hainer.

He also held the record for the most goals in a calendar year after scoring 85 in 1972 until Lionel Messi surpassed his total in 2012.

Shortly before his 70th birthday in 2015, Bayern announced Muller had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. He is survived by wife Uschi and daughter Nicole.

His former club Bayern Munich revealed the news on their official Twitter account, saying: “Today the world of FC Bayern stands still.

“The German record champions and his entire fan base mourn Gerd Muller, who died early Sunday morning at the age of 75.”

