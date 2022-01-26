Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn confirmed Wednesday that Germany centre-back Niklas Suele will leave at the end of the season after turning down a contract extension.
“We made him an offer, which he told us he didn’t accept. He wants to leave the club at the end of the season,” Kahn said in a press conference.
The towering 26-year-old will leave on a free transfer and has reportedly been linked to Chelsea, Newcastle and Barcelona.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us