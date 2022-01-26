Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn confirmed Wednesday that Germany centre-back Niklas Suele will leave at the end of the season after turning down a contract extension.

“We made him an offer, which he told us he didn’t accept. He wants to leave the club at the end of the season,” Kahn said in a press conference.

The towering 26-year-old will leave on a free transfer and has reportedly been linked to Chelsea, Newcastle and Barcelona.

