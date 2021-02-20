Bayern Munich crashed to a 2-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday in the Bundesliga as the world champions showed chinks in their armour before they return to Champions League action next week.

Robert Lewandowski netted his 26th league goal this season for Bayern, but Frankfurt deserved the win thanks to first-half goals by Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada and Amin Younes.

After their 3-3 league draw at home to strugglers Armina Bielefeld last Monday, Bayern again wobbled ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League first leg tie at Lazio.

